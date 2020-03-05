After 33 years, he retired from 3M. Harold loved to garden and sold at the local farmer’s market. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Mary. Preceded in death by parents, Peter and Vivian; siblings, Tom and Mary; and daughter-in-law, Becky. Survived by wife of 65 years, Mary; children, Mark, Patty (Tim), John (Jackie), and Kris; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous family and friends. Visitation Thursday, March 12 from 4-6 p.m. at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater. Celebration of Life Friday, March 13 at 11 a.m. at BRADSHAW.

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Leverty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

