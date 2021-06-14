Harold John Schachtner, age 93, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2021 at his home in Somerset, WI. He was born October 8, 1927 in Carroll, IA to Al and Margaret (Budden) Schachtner. Harold met and married his lifelong love Margaret “Jean” Hanks, who preceded him in death in 2019, after 69 years of marriage. They moved from Iowa to Somerset, WI to farm with his brothers. He gained employment at Andersen’s Window Corporation in Bayport, MN. After 34 years of employment at Andersen’s he retired in 1987, and traveled extensively with his wife, Jean, across the United States and Europe. He was an active deer hunter and fisherman, who enjoyed creating and building things, and a good game of golf. Farming was also in his blood and a part of his life, as he lived on farms his entire life. He also enjoyed being with friends, family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Harold served in the Army Air Corps and is a member of the American Legion Post #111 of Somerset, WI. Harold was active in church and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, and the Catholic Order of Foresters. He is survived by his eight children: Margaret Cook (Terry), Mary Jane Hopp (Brian), Cathleen Bonniwell (David), Christine Smith (Doyle), Harold J. Schachtner Jr, William Schachtner (Marie), Carol Schachtner (Perry Krieble), and Joseph Schachtner (Patty); along with 18 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. We will miss you Dad! Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, June 18, 2021 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Somerset, WI. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at St. Anne’s Friday morning. Interment at St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred. Funeral services have been entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.