Gretchen Shirck Stice, 90, passed away at Johanna Shores Retirement Community in Arden Hills, MN on January 9, 2020 after a long illness. Bradshaw Funeral Homes is assisting the family. A Celebration of Gretchen's Life for family, friends, and staff who knew Gretchen will be held at Johanna Shores Retirement Community on March 28, 2020 in the afternoon. Gretchen requested that her ashes be buried with her parents in Galesburg, Illinois which is expected to occur this coming summer when her family can assemble. Gretchen was born April 6, 1929 in Galesburg, Illinois to Claire Elizabeth Hughes Shirck and George Shirck Sr. Gretchen graduated from Knox College in Galesburg, majoring in Vocal Music Education. Gretchen was united in marriage to Dan Stice; together they had four children. Gretchen and Dan were later divorced. Gretchen's greatest loves in her life were her family and music. She was still singing up until her last hours of life. Gretchen was preceded in death by her parents, brother George Shirck Jr., sister-in-law LouAnn Anderson Shirck Lovejoy, and ex-husband Dan. Gretchen is survived by her children Jim Stice (Marcia Reiter) of Woodbury MN, Ellen Stice Holtwick (Joe) of St. Louis Park, MN, Steve Stice (Tracey) of Athens, Georgia, Julie Stice Johnson (Ed) of White Bear Lake, MN; grandchildren Jackie Holtwick Longner (Chris), Danielle Stice Fargione (Al), Phillip Stice (Lauren), Claire Stice Stephens (Will), Diana Holtwick Hartwick (Adam), Mark Stice (Mackenzie), Jenny Stice (Johnnie Koehler); great-grandsons Alfred Fargione, Merrick Stephens and Walden Stephens; several nephews and nieces including her brother George's daughter Laurie Shirck Monfiletto (Tony). Gretchen's family could not be more grateful for the loving care she received from the entire staff at Johanna Shores Retirement Community/Gables Care Center over the past almost 4 years. Memorials may be made to Johanna Shores Retirement Community or to the Rankin Foundation rankinfoundation.org
