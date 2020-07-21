Greg Richard Peterson, age 56, of Stillwater passed away on June 30, 2020 at Lakeview Hospital. He was born June 27, 1964 at the Stillwater Hospital. He went to Stillwater schools, graduating in 1982. He worked at Perkins for 15 years, employee #1 they always told him. Then he went to work at the hospital kitchen for two years. He went back to Perkins, then went full time at Andersen Windows, he was there for 24 years. Greg’s favorite times were spent with his beautiful family, his wife, Michelle Lynn Peterson (Koelher); and his amazing kids, Benjamin (14) and Erikah (10). They enjoyed walks through Stillwater, seeing all the changes around town, working in the yard, and watching many tv shows together, especially car restoration shows. They also loved going out to eat together as a family. Greg brought music into the house through his guitar playing and music writing, he loved listening to music at home. He even read the whole Bible. Greg’s special role in the Peterson family will forever be cherished and remembered. He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Peterson. Greg is survived by his loving family, wife, Michelle (Koehler); children, Benjamin and Erikah Peterson; mother, Lois Peterson; sisters, Maureen (Mike) Paque and Debbie Peterson; brother, David Peterson; mother and father-in-law, Peggy and Darrel Koehler; also many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial was 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Stillwater. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.