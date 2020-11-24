Passed peacefully into God’s loving arms November 20, 2020. Glorian was born October 25, 1936 in North Branch Township, MN to Harvey & Ida Splittstoser. She was the fourth child in a family of five living children. She graduated from Braham High School where she was valedictorian. She attended Concordia College in St. Paul for two years then taught first – eighth grades while living in Red Wing, MN. From 1965-1971 Glorian’s family were missionaries in Papua, New Guinea where she taught English to New Guineans and raised her two young boys. Upon their return to the states, she worked as a social worker for Washington County for 15 years placing children for adoption then helped start an adoption agency. After turning over the agency to a new director she began her final career working for the senate majority research at the Minnesota State Capitol. After retirement she volunteered at Courage St. Croix. Glorian was an avid sewer, quilter and baker, attended all her grandchildren’s sports and events, and was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Stillwater, MN. She was a gifted artist and spent every spring painting themed background’s for vacation bible school. Her strong faith led her all the days of her life. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Corrine Splittstoser, Robert Splittstoser, Claryce Lundahl, and youngest grandson, Tyler Hein. Glorian is survived by her children Jeff (Tammy) Hein, N. St. Paul, MN, Jerry (Michele) Hein, Lindstrom, MN, beloved grandchildren Dustin Hein, Kevin Hein & Alexandra (Jeff) Theismann, sister Geraleen Westerberg, brother Ordeen Splittstoser and many nieces & nephews. A private Christian service will be held for family only due to the current pandemic, on Monday, November 30th at 11:30 a.m. Livestream may be viewed and condolences may be left online at bradshawfuneral.com/obituary/Glorian-Hein. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association; www.alz.org.
