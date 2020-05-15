Gloria was born in Stillwater, MN on February 26, 1951. She died peacefully on May 13, 2020. Gloria graduated from Stillwater High School in 1969. She received a BSN degree in nursing from Winona State College. She went on to get a master’s degree in Nursing Midwifery from University of Minnesota. Her love of books and thirst for knowledge later inspired her to earn a master’s degree in Library Sciences from St. Catherine’s University. She began her nursing career in the emergency room at St. Luke’s Hospital and later worked as a midwife at the U of M and United Hospital. For a time, she also taught aspiring nursing students at the U of M. She retired from Lakeview Hospital, where she enjoyed working as an education coordinator. Gloria will be greatly missed by her sons, Andrew and Greg, of whom she was so proud. She was a life-long dog lover who always had a least one canine companion. Creating beautiful cross-stitchings or crocheted crafts for friends and family brought her joy. Gloria was preceded in death by parents, Mavis and Bert Mondor. Survived by sons, Andrew and Greg Matsuura; sister, Nancy (Steve) Wahlquist; foster brother, Jon Woldsnes; former husband, Wayne Matsuura; nieces, nephews, and many close cousins and life-long friends. Her family would like to thank the staff at Oak Park Senior Living who took such wonderful care of Gloria during the last months of her life. A Celebration of Gloria’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Gloria’s memory to the Animal Humane Society (to benefit only dogs, at Gloria’s request), Alzheimer’s Association, or Family Means of Stillwater.
