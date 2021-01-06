Gerald “Jerry” N. Furseth joined his loved ones in Heaven on January 4, 2021. Jerry was born on November 22, 1927 in Minneapolis, MN to Peter L. Furseth, Sr. and Ruby D. Furseth. He grew up in the Bayport / Stillwater, MN area enjoying all winter sports and activities, including ski jumping and playing ice hockey against the adults at Andersen Windows Corp. Jerry developed his love of cars while working at his father’s dealership, the Bayport Garage. Upon graduating high school, he joined the US Navy in June 1945. He obtained the rank of AMM 3rd Class Petty Officer while stationed in the Panama Canal Zone at the end of WWII and was honorably discharged in December 1947. He also enjoyed playing the trumpet with the Navy Band and being a member of Mariner / Marlin Association. Upon his return to Minnesota, after his discharge, he entered the University of Minnesota and played half back and safety for renowned Football Coach, Bernie Bierman. While attending Minnesota University, he joined the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. After graduating from the University of Minnesota, he then attended and earned his MBA from Southern Methodist University. He began his business career working for the Chrysler Corporation, living in Detroit, Atlanta, Memphis and Dallas. While in Memphis, one of his fondest memories was delivering a new Chrysler to Elvis Presley at Graceland. In 1956, Jerry met the love of his life, Betty Ann Shelburne, on a blind date at the OU / TX football game, beginning a 64+ year love story. After their marriage, January 30, 1959, Jerry and Betty Ann moved to Memphis, then Dallas; eventually moving to Oklahoma City to be near Betty Ann’s family. This is where he opened the Jerry Furseth Chrysler Plymouth dealership in Automobile Alley. A few years later, the births of Sherry and Sam completed their family. Jerry always said that his proudest moments were the births of his two children and two granddaughters. In 1966, Jerry formed the Furseth, Hill, and Darnell Oil Company with his father-in-law Robert S. Hill and close friend Bobby J. Darnell. Jerry later became the President of “GN Furseth Oil & Gas” and “Shelburne Oil Company” - never retiring. He always said, “Retirement is for old people!” Jerry was an avid golfer and boasted having made two holes-in-one. The first in the year his daughter Sherry was born, and the second in the year his granddaughter Hailey was born. Jerry was a devoted sports fan, following the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Oklahoma Sooners and his beloved Minnesota Golden Gophers. Jerry was a longstanding member of the Oklahoma Sooners Chip-In Club, OU Touchdown Club, Sooner Club, and Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club. Numerous memories were made traveling with the family throughout the United States and following his children’s athletic careers where he served as a fan as well as a coach. Jerry coached the “Eagles” youth football team and one of the first ever soccer teams in Oklahoma City, “Jerry’s Jets.” Some of the favorite family vacation destinations were Destin, FL, the Broadmoor and Snowmass in Colorado, and their 1936 houseboat at Lake Eufaula. With the unexpected passing of his son, Sam, in March 2020, his heart was forever broken, but his quick wit and sense of humor stayed with him until the end of his life. On his 93rd birthday in November he quipped, “Do you know what the hardest thing about turning 93 is? Knowing you have out lived your body.” Even though Jerry was not his younger physical self, his agile mind, inner strength and overall spirit were a lasting gift to us all to keep and to hold close to our hearts. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Peter L. Furseth, Sr.; his mother, Ruby D. Furseth; half-sister, Mary Rita Buege Peroceschi; and his son, Sam S. Furseth. He is survived by his loving wife of the home, Betty Ann Furseth; daughter, Sherry Furseth (Nichols Hill, OK); half siblings, Peter Furseth, Jr. and wife Mary (Stillwater, MN), Martha Shay and husband Padraic (Sandwich, MA); granddaughters, Hailey and Montanna - Sam’s daughters (Edmond, OK); as well as nieces, nephews, extended family members and many dear friends. The family would like to extend our deepest thanks to Lena Mae Ingram who has been with the family for more than 56 years; care givers Carol Jackson and Marieta Generette; and Jerry’s loyal office staff, Shirley Frazier and Nancy Daniel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to “Sunbeam Family Services” which Betty Ann’s grandmother, Gertrude P. Shelburne, was a founding member (1100 NW 14th, Oklahoma City, OK 73106, (405)528-7721, www.sunbeamfamilyservices.org). A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.