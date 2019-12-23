George Speers, age 79 of Stillwater, passed away surrounded by his loving family. George is survived by his wife, Louise; children, Cyndee (Herbert) and Steve (Megan); grandchildren, Lauren, Lucy and Annabelle. He was a kind and loving husband and father, and proud grandfather. George dedicated much of his career to Land O’ Lakes where he worked as a well-respected poultry nutritionist. He loved his second home in Cape Coral, Florida, where he and Louise spent the last 18 enjoyable and warm winters. Memorial service Saturday, December 28 at 11 a.m. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER (2800 Curve Crest Boulevard) with visitation one hour prior.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.