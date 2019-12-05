Gary Eyler, age 78 of White Bear Lake, passed away on November 29, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Gary was a proud veteran of the Air Force and Marine Corps. Gary is preceded in death by his wife, Connie; and beloved dog, York. He is survived by sons, Bart Mathew (Sara) Straubel-Eyler, Bert Arthur (Kris), Bret Benjamin (Cathy), Brad Thomas (Heather); grandchildren, Kelsey Straubel, Brian, Jessica, Grady, Gunnar, Ethan, Beau, Annika; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Ainsely, Kennedy; sister, Kay Syverson; niece, Debbie Hapka; girlfriend, Gail Casey; and many more family and friends. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18th at First United Methodist Church, 813 W. Myrtle St., Stillwater, with visitation beginning one hour prior. A Celebration of Gary’s Life 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18th at Manitou Grill, 2171 4th St., White Bear Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Neuroscience Center Research Campaign at Regions Hospital. www.healthpartners.com/hospitals/regions/about/foundation/give-now/
Gary Lee Eyler
Service information
Jan 18
Gathering of Family and Friends
Saturday, January 18, 2020
First United Methodist Church
813 Myrtle St W
Stillwater, MN 55082
Jan 18
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
First United Methodist Church
813 Myrtle St W
Stillwater, MN 55082
Jan 18
Celebration of Life Reception
Saturday, January 18, 2020
Manitou Grill & Event Center
2171 4th Street
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
