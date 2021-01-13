Age 84 of Centerville Passed away on Jan. 6, 2021 Survived by children, Kevin, Keith (Sandy), Kayleen, Kraig, and Kurt; grandchildren, Casey, Charlie, Calen, Dustin, Danielle, Dayna, Josh, and Katie; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Allisa, Leah, Timmy, Elijah, Zachary, Willow, Zachary, Brianna, Audryanna, and Aaliyah; siblings, Leon, Dennis, Diane Hansen, Lynn Nelson, and Kay Carlson; nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Ethel; wife, Joyce; sons, Kendall, and Karl; and brother, Gary. Gale was retired from AT&T and was a volunteer firefighter for many years. Gale enjoyed his mountain home in Colorado for many years. He was an entrepreneur and an all-around salesman. Gale started Washington County Storage along with numerous other businesses. He was a people person and lived life to the fullest. Private family services will be held. There was a public graveside service at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, Stillwater, MN.
