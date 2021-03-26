Fred Hertenstein passed away peacefully March 23, 2021. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 67 years, Delores “Dee”; children, Michael (Mary), Julie (Kenneth) Hawkins, and Beth (Mark) Shenk; grandchildren, Adrienne (Beau) Whelan, Lynsey (Justin) Tripp, Nicole Shenk, Elizabeth Huntsberry, and Tyler Shenk; great-grandchildren, Avery, Levi, Anna, Mikael, Sadie and Conor; sister, Norma (Wayne) Johnson; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A celebration of Fred’s life will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church Building Maintenance & Impovement Fund or Ecumen Hospice.
