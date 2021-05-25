Fred passed away peacefully March 23, 2021. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 67 years, Delores “Dee”; children, Michael (Mary), Julie (Kenneth) Hawkins, and Beth (Mark) Shenk; grandchildren, Adrienne (Beau) Whelan, Lynsey (Justin) Tripp, Nicole Shenk, Elizabeth Huntsberry, and Tyler Shenk; great-grandchildren, Avery, Levi, Anna, Mikael, Sadie and Conor; sister, Norma (Wayne) Johnson; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Fred served in the Air Force from 1952-1962 and was a member of the VFW, American Legion and Minnesota Korean War Veterans. He retired from the Minnesota Air Guard in 1992 and retired from his floor finishing business in 1994. Fred was a longtime Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 116 at Trinity Lutheran Church, a member of the Church Council and the “Tuesday Guys.” A celebration of Fred’s life will be Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church Drive-in, 1433 Main Street, Houlton, WI. Private interment. Memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church Building Maintenance and Improvement Fund or Ecumen Hospice.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.