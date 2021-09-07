Francis "Fran, Frank, Franny" T. Collins died August 26, 2021, at Meriter Hospital in Madison following a brief illness. He was born August 30, 1952, in Richland Center to Francis T. and Ruth Learn Collins. Fran attended St. Mary’s School and graduated from Richland Center High School in 1970. Franny and a group of Wisconsin folks traveled first to the southern states in the winter and then to the California Sierra in the spring planting trees. He settled in Stillwater, MN working at the University of Minnesota installing computer and communications networks before returning to Richland Center. Fran was a true Irishman. Friendships were treasured. A Brewer and Packer fan. A trout fisherman. A hunter. He had a great respect for nature. His bird feeders kept not only the birds but squirrels and deer well fed. Calligraphy. Photography. Writing poetry. Occasionally sharing his musical talents performing with bands - Dr Rumley Snuff and Onyx. In his younger years, he wasn’t far from his skateboard. His adventures included Woodstock. He is survived by his siblings, Judith Collins of Richland Center, Michael (Mary) Collins of Richland Center and Jan Collins of Durham, North Carolina. Also surviving are his four nephews and their families Brian (Julia McAnallen); Ben (Jamie) Katelyn, Bailey and Tobyn; Curt (Jen) Avelyn, Hayes and Rylan; Chris (Wen Chen) Doria and Edmund. As well as by cousins, and his many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Greg and Greg’s wife Lyn. A graveside service will be held in the St. Mary’s Cemetery at a later date. The family would like to thank Jodee Hosmanek for her caring heart and sharing her grandchildren Milo and Lucy (Fran’s honorary grandchildren). The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com For as long as we live he too shall live as he is a part of us as we remember him. RIP Franny T.
