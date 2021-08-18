Frances Ann Wohlwend

Born in Waukesha, WI on September 29, 1936. Preceded in death by husband, Arthur “Bob”; parents, Oscar and Winifred Nelson; siblings, Laurence and Keith Nelson, Genevieve Palmquist, and Janet Hermann. Survived by children, Jon, Jessica and James Wohlwend; many nieces and nephews. Fran lived a long life of faithful service to her God, church, family and friends. A celebration of Fran’s life will be Saturday, August 21, 2021, 11:00 A.M. at EMBRACE CHURCH, 16600 – 7th Street South, Lakeland with a gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service.

