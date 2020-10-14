Age 92 of Stillwater Passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020. Survived by children, Linda (Bob) Burger, Marjorie Sutter, Jeff Albrecht; 8 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Clarence; son David; and her 9 siblings. Due to Covid 19, private family services will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Stillwater.

