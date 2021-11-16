Florence Claus, formerly of North St. Paul & Wayzata, passed gracefully to heaven on November 13, 2021.
Preceded in death by son, Kevin.
She will be sadly missed by husband, Charles "Chuck"; sons, Joel and Chris (Julene); grandchildren, Mac, Madi, Jake and Rekha; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Flo was a longtime elementary teacher in the Wayzata School District. Flo and Chuck travelled extensively throughout the world leading tours, religious tours and mission trips in Tanzania.
A celebration of Flo's life will be Friday, November 19, 2021, 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 North 4th Street, Stillwater with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the church. The service will be livestreamed on Trinity Lutheran Church's Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Iringa Hope (iringahope.org) or Trinity Lutheran Church of Stillwater.
