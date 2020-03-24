Fern M. Call (nee Lesch)

Fern passed away on March 23, 2020. Born in Martin County to Herman George Lesch and Anna Louise Lesch (nee Pahlman). Fern married Clifford Woodrow Call in 1946 and was married for 55 years. She was a homemaker in Edina. She will be remembered as an avid golfer, a volunteer at her church, and a wicked card player. Preceded in death by her husband, Clifford; siblings, Norman Lesch, Arlo Lesch, Harold Lesch, and Ethel Dunlavey. Survived by her sons, Christopher (John Thomas) and Curtis (Susan Wilson); grandsons, Tanner, Riley, and Cade; and many nieces and nephews. Services to be held at a later date. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.