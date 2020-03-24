Fern M. Call (nee Lesch)

Fern passed away on March 23, 2020. Born in Martin County to Herman George Lesch and Anna Louise Lesch (nee Pahlman). Fern married Clifford Woodrow Call in 1946 and was married for 55 years. She was a homemaker in Edina. She will be remembered as an avid golfer, a volunteer at her church, and a wicked card player. Preceded in death by her husband, Clifford; siblings, Norman Lesch, Arlo Lesch, Harold Lesch, and Ethel Dunlavey. Survived by her sons, Christopher (John Thomas) and Curtis (Susan Wilson); grandsons, Tanner, Riley, and Cade; and many nieces and nephews. Services to be held at a later date. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
