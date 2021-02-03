Faye C. Thomas

Loving Wife, Mom, Sister and Grandma Age 78 of Stillwater, passed away on January 30, 2021. Faye was born and raised in Stillwater and was a longtime Laboratory Technician at the Stillwater Medical Group. She enjoyed RV camping, reading, crafting, cats, dogs, and spending time with family. Faye is survived by her children, Karen (Tim) Rassmussen, and Scott (Cristina) Thomas; grandchildren, Timothy (Danni) Rassmussen, Caitlin (Luke) Schuster, Mikayla Rassmussen, Daniel Thomas, McKenzie (Chase) Macklem, Marcella Thomas, and William Thomas; sister, Rita Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel; son, Michael; parents, Elmore (Pat) and Ann Johnson; and sister, JoAnn Jantz. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Church of St. Michael, 611 S 3rd Street, Stillwater, MN, 55082. There will be no public visitation. Guests may arrive to church at 10:45 a.m. to be seated for the Mass. Masks and social distancing required. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Churches of St. Michael and St. Mary – Stillwater, MN Facebook page. Burial at St. Michael’s Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or American Diabetes Association.
