Evelyn joined the angels on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Evelyn Marie Mertens was born in 1932, one of 15 children, to Hugo and Alice (Kuglar) Mertens in Callaway Township, MN. She married Wilfred “Bill” Raymond Buhl in 1953, and after the birth of their first child moved to Stillwater, MN. Evelyn remains the love of her four children, Michael Buhl, Barbara Ann (Henry) Auge, John Buhl, Mary Ann (Trenton) Wood; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is survived by four siblings Alice Pye, MaryAnn Teiken, Hugo (Carol) Mertens, Ronald Mertens and a host of loving extended family. Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents Hugo and Alice; husband, Wilfred and siblings Anthony, Raymond, Lillian, Ethelbert, Edwin, Margaret, Clarence, August, LeRoy, and Bernadine. Evelyn (Miss Evelyn) was loved by all who met her with her unending smile, good humor and caring nature. Through her quiet strength and faith in God she leaves a legacy of light in hearts of all those who knew her and she stands as reminder to each of us to live a life of love, worship and caring for each other. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a Celebration of Life planned for Evelyn at a date that is yet to be determined. Donations preferred to The Pillars Hospice Home or to the family for continued perpetual care of flowers at Dad’s and Mom’s grave site.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.