Evelyn Jensen Linner, age 93, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on October 22, 2022.
She was preceded in death by David, her husband of 63 years; her first and last sons, baby boy and David Linner II; parents, Kristine and Bertel Jensen; and siblings, Reinhardt, Remore and Homer.
Evie dearly loved her children Eric, Kris, Wills (Renee), Karen and daughter-in-law, Laurel. She delighted in her grandchildren Tyler, Greta (Peter), Tina, Abby, Natalie, Olivia and Andrei. She will also be remembered by nieces, nephews and many friends.
Evie was a loving and dedicated spouse and mother. She was a gracious hostess and nothing gave her more pleasure than gathering around a table with family and friends. She was extremely proud of her Danish heritage and her career as a registered nurse. In 1951, she earned her degree from Bethesda Hospital where she made lifelong friends. She was a friend to so many and will be remembered by her commitment to serving others, kindness, compassion, and ability to light up a room.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent the David B. Linner II Memorial Nursing Scholarship at the MCTC Foundation or Trinity Lutheran Church Mission Fund in Stillwater. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 29th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Stillwater at 11:00AM followed by lunch. Visitation will begin at 9:30AM.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.