Evelyn A. Nitso, prayerful sister, aunt and friend, passed away January 13, 2021, at the age of 86. She is survived by her dear brother, Walter Holmes; cousins; and three generations of nieces and nephews. She served her country in the Air Force, worked for Ebenezer Society, Memorial Blood Center, and volunteered many hours of her time at Park Elder Center. She loved to travel, read, write, talk, laugh and sing. She will be missed for her kind, generous and gentle spirit. Many thanks to those that helped care for her over the last three years, including her friends and roommates at The Estates at Greeley. Special thanks to her beloved family at Gospel Light Baptist Church in Minneapolis. Interment was at Fort Snelling. A memorial service is planned at Gospel Light Baptist Church on February 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. Memorials preferred to Gospel Light Baptist Church.
