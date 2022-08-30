Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa passed away peacefully on August 23, 2022 at age 87.
He was preceded in death by wife, Sallie; parents, Herbert and Bernice; brother, Robert.
He will be deeply missed by daughters, Kim (Ben) Gabatino and Robyn (Jim) Brown; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jed) Cass, Brenna (Phil) Perrin, Brian (Heather) Nagle, Brandon (Rae) Nagle, Brady (Shauna) Nagle; great-grandchildren, Emma and Thomas Cass, Taylor Perrin, Hannah and Braeden Nagle, Brooklyn Nagle; siblings, Jerry (Ginny) Grovhoug, Eileen Wampler, Karen Stephenson; brother-in-law, Don Maxwell; and his beloved dog, Riley.
Gene and Sallie moved their family to Stillwater from the Columbia Heights area in 1961, where Gene started a career with the MN Department of Corrections at the Stillwater Prison. He retired in 1989 as Captain at MCF-Lino Lakes.
Funeral service will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Friday, September 9, 2022 at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, MN with visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to Lakeview Hospice in Gene and Sallie's memory.
