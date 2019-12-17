Ernie passed away unexpectedly December 13, 2019 from complications with cancer. Preceded in death by father, Albert. He will be sadly missed by wife, Tina; daughter, Michelle (Ben Drout) Beaudet; grandson, Noah; mother, Jean; brother, David (Debbie); sister, Nancy (Dan Jacoby) Beaudet; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Ernie enjoyed being a manufacturing engineer for Boston Scientific. At home, you could always find him active outside, working on lots of projects around the house, and being a wonderful grandfather to Noah. A celebration of Ernie’s life will be Friday, December 27, 2019, 11 a.m. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 10 a.m. Private interment St. Michael’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society or donor’s choice.
