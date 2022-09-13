Emma "Emmy" Lamers, age 85, of Stillwater, Minnesota passed away on September 9, 2022.
She was preceded is death by her parents; husband, Hermann Lamers; son, Gerhardt "Gary" Lamers; sister, Ursula Filser (Richard); sister in law, Josephine (Karl); and brother in law, Ernst Weber.
Emmy is survived by her children, Bernhardt (Rosemary), Alexander, Annamarie (James Buhr), Karl, and Christa Lamers; grandchildren, Lisa, Stefan, Maria, Lucas, Alex, Joseph, Allie, Sarah, Matthew, Samantha, Ayden, and Anthony; great grandchildren, Henry and Leander; sister, Anni Weber; niece, Bianca; and many more cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM on Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 423 5th St. S., Stillwater, MN 55082. Visitation for one hour prior to Mass at the Church. Interment at Fairview Cemetery in Stillwater.
