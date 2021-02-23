It is with heavy heart that we share the passing of Elsie Arlene (McNeil) Riehle of Cambridge, formerly of Stillwater, MN, on Sunday, February 21, 2021. The daughter of Ralph Edmund and Mable Marceleen (O’Brien) McNeil, Elsie was born on April 15, 1933 in Swatara, MN. She was the youngest of 11 children (and the last remaining of the children). Elsie was known by her siblings and relatives as “Sis,” was the pride and joy of her parents, and was the caregiver for many nephews and nieces. She was born and raised on the family farm, hand built by her father, on Shovel Lake. She graduated from Hill City High School in 1951. Later she met the love of her life, Peter F. Riehle, and they were married in Grand Rapids on June 26, 1954. Together, they had 10 children. Elsie was firmly rooted in her unwavering faith in God, immense love of her family, and devotion to the care of her loved ones. Elsie was very involved in her church, as well as community volunteer organizations. She loved travel, music, dance, and social activities. In her retirement community she organized game nights, music, and other social events. Her hobbies included playing piano, singing, and genealogy. She enjoyed visiting with friends and relatives, writing letters, and cooking meals for family and friends. She never forgot to call her children on their birthdays to sing “Happy Birthday.” This will be missed. Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Peter; siblings, Calvin J. McNeil, Roger (Dolly) McNeil, Donald (Virginia/Evelyn) McNeil, Doris (Donald) Collins, Lucille (Ray Fuhrman/Al Drobnick), Laura (Eugene Hughes/Larry Phalen), Dewey L. McNeil; children, Peter F. Riehle, Jr., Elizabeth Ann Riehle; grandson, Stephen Michael Taylor; and daughter-in-law, Phyllis (John) Riehle. Elsie is survived by children, Brenda (Michael) Taylor, Kathryn (Terrence) North, Sherri (John) Hardy, Peter (Susan) Riehle, Mary (James) Cincotta, John Riehle, Mark (Tina) Riehle, James (Barbara) Riehle; 30 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held. A celebration of Elsie’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201 or AccentCare Fairview Hospice, 2450 26th Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55406. For you mom and grandma: May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; The rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again. May God hold you in the palm of His hand.
