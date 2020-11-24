Elizabeth "Liz" Louise Norlin

Elizabeth L. Norlin, age 89, of Stillwater died November 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Talbott; brothers, Barney, Ricardo, and Harvey Brown; sister, Marcine Chial. Survived by son, Rick (Diane) of Forest Lake; daughter, Alice (Jim) of Riverview, FL; granddaughters, Celeste Norlin, Amanda (Alex) Weidling; great-granddaughter, Avery Weidling and many nieces and nephews and friends. Special thanks to Carol G., Liz B., and Penny K. for calling every day and praying with Liz Sincerely grateful to the wonderful staff at Lakeview Home Care and Hospice and Oak Park Senior Living. She was a lifelong member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and St. Brenda’s Rosary group in Stillwater, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to: •St. Brenda’s Rosary Group at St. Michaels Church •Lakeview Hospice of Stillwater •St. Vincent de Paul Society There will be a private family mass of Christian Burial.
