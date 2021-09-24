Elizabeth “Betty” Erickson, 94, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at The Pillars Hospice Home in Oakdale. She was born Jan. 26, 1927 in Minneapolis, the daughter of Walter George and Eleanor (Olds) Barnes, and lived there until the age of twelve. Her family then moved to Denton, Texas, where she graduated from high school and attended Texas State College for Women. Coming back to Minnesota, she graduated from the University of Minnesota with a B.A. in physiological chemistry in 1948 and a B.S. in library science in 1951. Working in the reference library at General Mills, she met John G. Erickson, a research chemist also employed there. They were married Jan. 23, 1954 in Minneapolis and lived there until 1957 when they moved to Stillwater. In 2000, they moved to the Boutwells Landing complex, where they lived the rest of their lives. Betty was very active in her church, Ascension Episcopal, where she sang in the choir, served on Altar Guild, was a lay Eucharistic minister and visitor, and member of the vestry. She played the piano for nearly ninety years, and was accompanist at Boutwells Landing church services and for some years for the Oak Park School choirs. She loved crossword puzzles, knitting, and needlework. She and John traveled the whole world, hitting all seven continents. Many trips were birding trips. Betty was a charter member and fellow of the Minnesota Genealogical Society, a member of the Connecticut Society of Genealogists and a life member of the New England Historic Genealogical Society. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Peter Erickson and Rolf Erickson; son-in-law, Dick Staub; grandson, Matthew Schmolke; sisters, Mary Hudspeth and Sheila Emerson. She is survived by her daughters, Julia (Tim) Schmolke and Torre (Tim) Valley; grandchildren, Joanna Schnedler, Mary Bayer, Margaret Halsten, Rick Schmolke, Thomas Schmolke, John Schmolke, Katy Schmolke, Erika Staub, Carl Staub, Ellen Fritton, and Paul Valley; great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Camille, Josie, Grace, Will, Francis, and Annabelle. Funeral Service at 1 PM on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at Ascension Episcopal Church. It will be streamed on Stillwater Episcopal Church YouTube channel.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.