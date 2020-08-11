Elizaeth Ames, from Phoenix, AZ. Formerly of White Bear Lake and Stillwater, MN and Balsam Lake, WI. August 16, 1924-July 21, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Douglas Ames, parents, 2 brothers and a sister. Survived by daughter, Susan Hoffman Phoenix, sister Shirley Convers (Willard), step children Sue Ames-Lillie (Sherman Lillie), Jeanne Lundeen (Bruce), Fred Ames (Kristi), many grandchildren , great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She touched many lives , and will be missed by all who knew her. Doug and Bette had many fond memories of Stillwater and their houseboat on the St Croix River, and spending time with family and friends. There is no service scheduled at this time.
