Elissa Cottle

Elissa Ann Cottle, age 62, of Stillwater, passed away on October 29, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dawn Margulies; and brother, Barton Cottle.
She is survived by sons, Lucas Schumacher, Jesse LaVercombe; father, Richard Cottle; sister-in-law, Yanling Cottle; nephew, Richie Cottle; half-sister, Rebecca Epstein; and aunt, Evelyn Cottle Raedler.
She studied journalism at the University of Iowa and received her Master's in Creative Writing from Hamline University. She brought dedication and joy to her many endeavors as a journalist, a community organizer, a creative writing teacher, a professional editor, and as the Literary Arts Coordinator for The Zephyr Theatre in Stillwater. Above all, she was a fiercely loving mother and aunt. Her first book of poetry, The Receiving Quilt, was published by Shipwreckt Books weeks before her passing, but with time for her to give many private readings to students, friends, and family.
A private family service and burial will be held Friday, November 12th. A public memorial service will follow on Friday, November 12th at the Zephyr Theater in Stillwater, 601 Main St. N., at 2:30 pm. A Zoom link to watch the service will be available on the Zephyr website, www.stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org. Memorials preferred to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and the Zephyr Theater.
