Elaine Marjorie Zolldan was born on a beautiful family farm in Sibley County, MN on January 4, 1925. Her parents Anders and Olga (Klodt) Anderson were hard working Swedish immigrants, and she had two sisters and three brothers. All preceded her in death. Elaine married her beloved Leo on April 20, 1952. They resided in Silver Spring, MD and raised two children. Leo was a mathematical physicist and had a long government career, and Elaine was a registered nurse. Leo and Elaine returned to Stillwater, his hometown, and the lovely St. Croix Valley in 1980. Sadly, their dream retirement together was cut short by his death in 1987. Their children are Caryl and John (Suzanne). In turn, John and Suzanne have a wonderful family Jack (Laura) and Grant. Elaine cherished her nephew Robert (Sheree) and family, adored pal Ruthie Kolbe’s family, and many dear friends from the Marine Stugas. Elaine’s nursing career began with the WWII cadet nurse corps, and she graduated from the Fairview Hospital School of Nursing (RN) in 1946. First she worked at the original Lakeview Hospital, and then joined Drs. Stuhr, Jenson and Juergens at the Stillwater Clinic until she married Leo. She served as Assistant Director of Nursing at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring for the last 10 years of her career. Upon return to Minnesota, Elaine’s vibrant second career as a volunteer began. She was active in social ministry first at Bethlehem Lutheran in Bayport, and later at Christ Lutheran in Marine. The exquisite stained glass doors at Bethlehem, dedicated in 1991, were her memorial gift in honor of Leo. Elaine joined Stillwater’s Minnesota Quilters and also became an energetic and loyal supporter of the Stillwater Historic Courthouse. She was recognized by Governor Perpich for her work on behalf of the Courthouse in 1989 as part of the “Capital for a Day” celebration. In 1991, she received a Community Involvement Award from Stillwater’s Community Volunteer Service. Elaine’s most meaningful volunteer work was with Lakeview Hospice, which she helped establish as an accredited healthcare program in addition to assisting many patients and their families. Because this connection was so important to Elaine, she asked for no flowers and instead requested that any memorials or contributions be directed to Lakeview Homecare & Hospice in honor of the hospice program’s 30th anniversary. Elaine died on September 23, 2020. Her wit, laugh, and generous friendship are and will continue to be missed. Her burial at Salem Cemetery is private.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.