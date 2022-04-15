Elaine Allemani, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Donald W. and Charlotte E. Johnson, and sister, Karen Vitalis. She is survived by her beloved husband, Tom; brother, Dave (Peggy); nieces, Heidi, Kelly, Robyn and nephew, Josh.
Elaine was born in Chicago, IL on Sept. 12, 1943 and moved to Minnesota several years later where she was raised on the family farm. After graduating from Stillwater Senior High School, Elaine obtained a degree in nursing, and became a licensed Practical Nurse. She worked in nursing homes for 30+ years in Stillwater and also did home health care in the area.
Elaine truly could never hurt a fly and it showed in all of her love for her husband, Tom and family as well as all of her dogs, cats, squirrels, birds and, we think, bugs too!
Elaine was a very Godly woman and always put Jesus, her husband, family and pets before herself.
Funeral Service at Grace Baptist Church in Stillwater, MN on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior at 10 a.m. Interment at Oakland Cemetery in Marine on St. Croix, MN following the service.
Please send memorials to the Autism Society of Minnesota or the American Heart Association.
