Elaine Krueger, age 93, of Stillwater passed away on April 25, 2021. Preceded in death by husband, Alvin Krueger. Survived by children, Neil (Debbie), David (Connie), Lynn Murphy, Lori (Jeff) Hauser, and Jim (Jodi); 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Delmer (LaVonne) Knefelkamp and sister, Marilyn Botkin; many other family and friends. She was blessed with many years of faithful service to her church, husband, family, and friends. Service was held at SALEM LUTHERAN CHURCH, Stillwater. Burial Salem Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Salem Lutheran Church.

