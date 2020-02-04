Elaine "Dee" Garley died in New Port Richey, Florida. Preceded in death by her husband Cleon Garley and 3 sisters. Survived are 5 children and there progeny.
Elaine "Dee" Garley
Sept. 8, 1930 to Jan. 24, 2020
To plant a tree in memory of Elaine Garley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
