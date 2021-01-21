Age 90, of Stillwater, MN, died January 5, 2021 of natural causes. Elaine was born January 9, 1930 to Bill and Mabel Benoe in Bayport, MN. Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her sister, Betty Peterson; brother, Bill; twin sister, Ellen Olson; loving husband of 70 years, Bob; and great grandson, Jordan Johnson. Elaine is survived by her eight children, Tim, Stephen (Missy), Keith (Vicky), Kent (Gayle), Bonnie Holland (Bob), Mary Minor (Howard), Penny Webb, Jackie Johnson (Kurt Shaw); 15 grandchildren, Jeremy, Brian, Jill, Leslie, Jeff, Robert, Taylor, Peter, Sarah, Shelley, Kyle, Shelby, Ashley, Daniel, and Joshua; 16 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and friends. Elaine loved the Lord, her family, her church, playing cards - especially social bridge, cooking/baking, and flowers. Elaine was an enduring fan of NFL football and enjoyed watching Minnesota Twins baseball. Grateful thanks to the staff at Arbor Glen Senior Living and Brighton Hospice for their loving care of our mother, and to special friend Coral Buchmann. Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of Saint Michael in Stillwater is planned for June 16, 2021. Memorials preferred to CommunityThreadMN.org

