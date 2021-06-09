Johnson, Elaine (Benoe) Age 90, Of Stillwater, MN, Died January 5, 2021 of natural causes. Full obituary previously published. Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Church of Saint Michael, 611 S. 3rd St., Stillwater, MN 55082 with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Bayport, MN immediately follows. Luncheon at Pioneer Park at 4:00 PM. Memorials preferred to CommunityThreadMN.org. Johnson, Elaine (Benoe) Age 90, Of Stillwater, MN, Died January 5, 2021 of natural causes. Full obituary previously published. Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Church of Saint Michael, 611 S. 3rd St., Stillwater, MN 55082 with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Bayport, MN immediately follows. Luncheon at Pioneer Park at 4:00 PM. Memorials preferred to CommunityThreadMN.org.

