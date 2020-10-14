Eileen Meister, age 89, of Stillwater, Minnesota passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020. She was born January 24, 1931. Eileen grew up a Wisconsin farm girl in St. Joseph Township, yet walked to Stillwater, Minnesota to school, graduating in 1948. She met Emmett James “EJ” Meister at the Withrow Ballroom, fell in love and married him. After Jim’s untimely passing in 1979, a widow at 48 years old, Eileen continued owning and brilliantly operating Meister’s German Bar and Grill on Stillwater’s South Hill. She delighted loyal local patrons and visitors with fine food, beverage, and old-fashioned hometown service. Eileen developed extraordinary fishing skills, evidenced by the many prize-winning walleyes she has caught on Cedar Lake and the salmon she has caught on her annual trip to Door County, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by husband, James “EJ”; grandson, Billy; brother, Frank Mardaus Jr.; sisters, Helen Meister and Louise Krongard. Eileen is survived by her children, Steve Meister, Sandy (Mike) Hudson, James “Bernie” (Sandy) Meister, Jean “Missy” (Warren) Irle, Dave (Angie Senrick) Meister, Tom (Teri Dustin) Meister, William “Pooker” (Jeannie Bell) Meister. Also survived by 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; countless other family and friends. A special thank you to the Croixdale memory care staff for caring for Eileen these past months. A private family service will be held and she will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Bayport, Minnesota.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.