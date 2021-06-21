Edwin Raymond Schmidt walked into Heaven’s Gates on June 14, 2021 at the age of 92. He was born and raised in Gackle, ND. He continued his studies at Wartburg College and Wartburg Seminary in Iowa, earning a Masters of Divinity Degree in 1949. He served for 56 years in the Evangelical Lutheran Church parishes in North Dakota, Illinois, and North Carolina. Ed and Jean retired in 1993 and moved to Stillwater, MN, where he continued to serve using his gifts and passion for ministry at Boutwells Landing. He married Jean Galliart in 1952, and together they raised four children; Beth, Paula, Eric, and Stephen. They were the proud grandparents of nine grandchildren. Ed and Jean were married for 56 years before Jean’s death in 2008. After Jean’s death, Ed married Patricia Simonet in 2009, and they lived contentedly at Boutwell’s Landing for the rest of his life. Ed will be remembered as a loving and spiritual pastor and friend to many throughout his years. His accomplishments are unsung, but their influence will endure; making life bearable by humor, making your time together fun, and an individual who lived with a purpose; showing God’s Love in this world. The family’s heartfelt thanks goes to Boutwell’s Landing staff on every level, who showed compassionate care and love to him and our family every step of the way in the aging process. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Thursday, July 8th at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1616 Olive Street West, Stillwater, with visitation beginning one hour prior.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.