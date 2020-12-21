Edward W. Simonet, age 71, a well know and well-respected attorney from Stillwater, MN died on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 following unexpected emergency surgery. He is survived by his wife, Anne; sons, Ben and Bobby; sisters, Mary Washburn, Denise Swanson, Kate Runde, Margaret Anderson; brother, Jim Simonet and their families. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at later date. A complete obituary will be published at that time. Memorials may be directed towards the Vet Law Program at the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV), 1000 University Avenue W. Suite 10, St. Paul, MN 55104 where Ed volunteered at the Stand Down events.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.