Edgerton Bronson, bborn September 20, 1928; passed away peacefully at his home in Woodbury on November 13, 2021 at the age of 93 with Marlys, his loving wife of 29 years, and family at his side.
Edgerton was born in Stillwater and raised in Minneapolis. He attended Shattuck School in Faribault (1946) where he was senior class president as well as captain of the swim team and Crack Squad. After receiving an English degree from Yale University in 1951, he returned to Stillwater with his first wife Roxie to raise their three daughters and begin what would be a 60 year career at Consolidated Lumber Company. While at Consolidated, he held various positions including Secretary/Treasurer, Vice President, President as well as serving on the Board of Directors. He would often joke that he had sawdust in his veins. He was very active in the Stillwater community, serving on numerous boards over the years including Lakeview Hospital, Ascension Episcopal Church, Fairview Cemetery and the Hardenbergh Foundation. He loved golfing with wonderful friends at the Stillwater Country Club; participating in the annual "Jack Daniels" tournament was always a favorite event. Later in life, he volunteered teaching English as a second language and helped recently-released prison inmates obtain a fresh start through Amicus Services. He and Marlys loved to travel, often with her chorus the Sweet Adelines. Grandchildren's activities were always on the calendar and attended with enthusiasm and pride. He had a passion for and mastery of the English language, Latin and history and always told the most wonderful stories. We will miss his guidance, humor, humility and especially his kindness. He was our gentle patriarch. We were so very blessed to have him in our lives.
Edge was preceded in death by his parents; David and Dorothy Bronson, brother; David Bronson Jr. (1945), sister; Nancy Anderly (Bernard) (2010), and first wife; Roxanne Bronson (2011).
He will be greatly missed by his wife; Marlys, daughters; the Rev. Cynthia Bronson Sweigert (Dan), Elizabeth "Betsy" Brandes (Mike), Nancy Bucklin (Don), stepsons Rick Beedle (Laura), Tim Beedle (and the late Missy Beedle), grandchildren Emily Sawers (Michael), Julia Brandes (Saed Salah), David Brandes (Sarah Loschiavo), Laura Satzinger (Jack), Lindsay Bucklin, Lauren Bucklin, great-grandchildren Charles and Benjamin Sawers, step grandchildren Brandon Harker (Heather, daughter Brinley), Meridith Bergquist (Kyle, children Addilyn and Jack), Abigail Beedle, Gabrielle Beedle, Emily Beedle, Stephanie Fredrickson (Betsy) and Samuel Beedle, as well as the Anderly, Ellis, Miller, Ruck and Langkos families.
We are so grateful to his caregivers Ava, Emmanuel and Noah as well as other staff members of Legacy Homecare and Accent Care/Fairview Hospice for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Ascension Episcopal Church in Stillwater, Shattuck-St. Mary's School or the Alzheimer's Association.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Ascension Episcopal Church in Stillwater at 10:30 am, with family and friends gathering prior to the service beginning at 9:30 am. Masks will be required at the service.
