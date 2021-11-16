Edgerton Bronson born September 20, 1928; passed away peacefully at his home in Woodbury on November 13, 2021 at the age of 93.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Ascension Episcopal Church in Stillwater at 10:30 am, with family and friends gathering before the service beginning at 9:30 am. Masks will be required at the service. Full notice will appear on November 26, 2021.
