E. “Al” Allen Venske, age 51, of Stillwater, MN passed on March 19, 2021. Al was born December 13, 1969 and was a 1988 graduate of Stillwater High School. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Colleen; grandparents Charles and Patricia Beyer; grandmother Esther Venske. Survived by daughter, Kyla; brother, Bryan (Ann); nephews, Cody and Casey. A private service will be held at a future date.
