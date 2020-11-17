Dr. Robert J. Brown, age 85, of Roseville passed away peacefully in his home on November 14. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lindsay and Bertha Brown, brothers Dick, Nord, Barny and Sister Marcinne. He is survived by his beloved wife Jackie, sister Elizabeth Norlin, children, Tony Brown, Dan (Lisa) Brown, Linda (Jim) Richie, Mikey (Rebecca) Brown, Andy (Leah) Brown, Tina (Donny) Frey, Tammy (Jeff) Frey; grandchildren, Matt (Kandace) Brown, Erin (Cody) McGregor, James Richie, Jake Richie, John Richie, Colton Brown and Gracelyn Brown and the mother of his children, Janet Brown. Robert accomplished much in his life. He graduated from Stillwater High School in 1953 and was class president. He was the first in his family to go to college earning degrees: BS in math and speech, Winona State; M.A. and Ph.D. in educational administration and psychology, University of Minnesota. He started teaching math, physics, was a counselor and track coach at Farmington then Simley High Schools. In 1964, after earning his Ph.D., he began his career teaching Educational Leadership at the University of St. Thomas where he taught, built programs, developed classes and had been director of graduate programs in the school of administration for over 50 years. In addition to his teaching at St. Thomas, Bob served 10 years in the Minnesota State Senate. He also was the State Chairman and later National Committeeman for the Minnesota Republican party and worked on too many campaigns to mention. He was a thoroughly honest and hardworking politician and would work with anyone who wanted to get things done – even across the aisle. In 81-86 He served as Special Assistant and expert for the Secretary of Education and was an Education liaison to the White House on several task forces on Private Sector Initiatives, represented Education on Interagency Task Force on Voluntarism; initiated federal financial participation in national ad campaigns on adult literacy and cooperative education; conducted national conference on women in educational leadership, and business education partnerships for community colleges. Worked with members of Congress in creating and operating education policy task forces in both the House and the Senate. While in D.C., he also served as staff director of the Public Policy committee of the White House Conference on Aging. In 1991 he was designated as the first Scholar in Residence at the National Association of Secondary School Principals. While there he wrote the response of the National Educational Leader’s Consortium to the education agenda of the Business RoundTable. In 2000 Bob published (with co-author, Jeff Cornwall) The Entrepreneurial Educator, a book to help school leaders function in today’s competitive marketplace. He served as editor of the book series Innovations in Education for Rowman Education Press. He was executive producer of a series of education policy television programs on National Goals in Education released in 1991. One of his greatest personal accomplishments was founding and running the St. Thomas National Youth Sports Program. A free academic and sports camp that served hundreds of low-income students and brough professional athletes in from The Minnesota Twins and Vikings to work with the kids and act as role models. He poured his heart and soul into the program for over 20 years. He would never turn anyone down who asked his for help and served on too many boards to mention all but some include; Minnesota State Board of Medical Practice, Board of advisors to the St. Thomas College of Education, Leadership Advisory Committee for Dunwoody College, the Civic Education Committee of the Minnesota State Bar Association, Implementation Working Group of the Minnesota Minority Education Partnership. Family and friends know him for his wonderful sense of humor and his unfathomable drive to improve educational opportunities for all, especially women, people of color and the economically disadvantaged. He loved music and sports and cherished watching his kids and grandkids and the Minnesota Twins and Vikings whenever he could. There will be a private family Mass of Christian Burial. Memorials can be made to St. Croix Valley Foundation with “Bob Brown/Dick Olsen” in the memo. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550 www.muellerbies.com
