Douglas M. Kafka, age 89, of St. Croix Beach, Minnesota passed away on June 16, 2022.
He was born in Roseau, Minnesota and grew up in St. Paul. He went to Harding High School and served in the Korean War.
He married Frances Herdina in 1957. Doug and Frances were together for 56 years before she passed away in 2013.
Doug wore many hats over the years. He was a laborer, worked in sales, and was also a radio announcer. He was a member of the A.A. Society for over 44 years. He loved talking to people and singing for anyone he met.
He was preceded in death by wife, Frances.
He is survived by his five children, eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Service held at 10:30 am on June 30th with a visitation one hour prior to the service and a lunch to follow at St. Francis of Assisi Church (16770 13th Street South) in St. Croix Beach, Minnesota. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Cremation Services provided by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
