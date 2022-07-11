On July 8, 2022, we said goodbye to our angel here on Earth. Dorothy earned her heavenly wings and left us to reunite with Dad. Born September 13, 1930 to Lena and Ed Kamps in Green Isle, MN - she was the last of 8 children welcomed into the family.
Preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Duane (Mickey); mother and father; and all 7 siblings and their spouses.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandi (Richard)Bristol; and son, Darrell (Nancy). She also leaves behind grandchildren, Sara (Chad) Lundquist, Joe (Kristin) Thompson, Emily (Sean) Thoreson, and her precious Mandi Thompson. Missing her greatly are great-grandchildren, Greta (fiancé Zach), Colin, Keegan, Henry, and Nora. Also survived by her bonus family from Richard: Tammy and Jim, James, Sara, Breanna (Justin), Madi & David, Zach, Hannah, Walker, Hunter, and River. Survived by many nieces, nephews and dear close friends.
Dorothy and Mickey loved traveling and did so any chance they got - once Mickey passed she traveled often with her good friend Marlene Bastyr. She loved her family, winters in AZ, BINGO, Branson, and going to the casino. She was always up for a picnic lunch and a few hours at the casino. Dorothy worked from a young age and throughout her entire adult life - many years as a dedicated employee to St. Croix Manufacturing, Bayport, and as an accountant with the St of MN - DOC. Dorothy was a 60 plus year member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and the Bayport American Legion Auxiliary. Anyone who knew this little lady knew she was not afraid of hard work, and had the most giving and kind heart God could bless someone with. Our loss is without question, Heaven's gift.
A Celebration of life for Dorothy will be held at 11 a.m, Bethlehem Lutheran Church Bayport, on Friday, July 15, 2022. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment at Hazelwood Cemetery (Bayport). Lunch following at Bayport American Legion.
Memorials preferred to American Cancer Society and MSS.
