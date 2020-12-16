Dorothy L. Hanson, 100, of Buchanan, Michigan, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 in Stillwater, Minnesota. Dorothy was born October 28, 1920 to George and Alice (LeBoeuf) LeBlanc and grew up in Cheboygan, Michigan. She graduated from Ferris State University (then Institute) in Big Rapids, Michigan and was employed during World War II by the War Department as a secretary and cryptologist at Selfridge Air Force Base, Michigan. There she met her husband-to-be, David Hanson, a fighter pilot. They were married on February 8, 1947 in Cheboygan and after four years at Michigan Tech University, moved to Buchanan, Michigan, where they raised their family. Dorothy played the organ at St. Anthony Catholic Church and was a Meals-on-Wheels volunteer for many years. She was a member of the 30 Club, St. Anthony’s Altar and Rosary Society. After David died on August 4, 2007, she moved to Boutwells Landing, a retirement facility in Stillwater, MN to be near family. Preceding her in death were her parents, George and Alice LeBlanc, and siblings George, John, Rosalie Lozon, Joan Addy, David LeBlanc and Mary Alice LeBlanc. She is survived by her son David (Janet), Stillwater, MN; Dr. Mary Alice (Gregory) Gillispie, Falcon Heights, MN; Dr. Linda (Raymond) Geis, Fort Collins, CO; Patricia Hanson, Ann Arbor, MI; and Barbara (Burdell) Clark, Ames, IA. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and special family friend Jack McClellan. Dorothy enjoyed music, reading, needlework, gardening, and being with friends. Most of all, she loved being with her children and their families. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor’s choice. A Catholic Funeral Mass and Burial will be celebrated in Buchanan, Michigan in 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan, Michigan. Online condolences available at www.swemchapel.com.
