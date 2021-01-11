Dorothy “Dottie” J. Murray, a bright spirit beloved by many, passed away peacefully in Stillwater on January 8, 2021. She is survived by husband Bill Murray, children Kim Klisch-Baudoin (Roger), Brian Baudoin (Crystal), step-children Michael Murray (Katy), Michelle Murray-Gilbertsen, Rudy Murray (Erin), brothers Mike Mestad (Carol) and Dan Holtorf (Colleen), ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Dottie had a vibrant joy in living, a steadfast positive attitude, and strength and spiritual wisdom in the face of life’s challenges. While raising a family in Hastings, her creativity shined in home decorating, fashion, and fun ideas for her children. She had a weekly radio show, “Potpourri,” on KDWA. She was public relations director for Dakota County Vo-Tech and later worked in real estate. After marriage to Bill, she moved to Nebraska for a time and completed a bachelor’s degree in art. Her black and white photography won several awards at a local art center. Her final years back in Minnesota were spent with family and marked by a love for quiet simplicity and beauty in all its forms. A memorial service will be held in the spring, arrangements by Bradshaw. Memorial gifts may be sent to Lakeview Hospital Foundation, Stillwater, MN.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.