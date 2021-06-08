Doris died peacefully in her apartment on June 7, 2021 at the age of 96. Doris was born June 6, 1925 in Winona where she grew up with her parents, brother and sister. She first met Robert Hayner when he attended college in Winona and they were teenagers. They dated after he returned from military service in WWII and went to school at the U of M. Doris worked at Sears in Winona and studied nursing. Doris and Robert had a winter wedding on December 29, 1948. They moved to Bayport where Doris created a warm and loving home while raising their five children. When the children were older, she worked part time at Sears in Stillwater. Doris was a devout Catholic and a great volunteer at St. Charles Catholic Church in Bayport. She also volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Washington County Food Distribution, Birth Right, and Sharing and Caring Hands. Doris scoured garage sales to buy baby clothes which she washed and made like new before she mailed them to a mission in Kentucky. Doris and Rob loved to travel. After Rob retired, they spent hours researching and mapping every detail of adventures that took them to the far corners of the world for months at a time. She always made holiday meals special and delicious around her kitchen table. After Rob’s death in 2014, Doris moved into a cozy apartment at Croixdale. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rob; son, Kevin; and siblings, Carol and Jerry. Doris is survived by her children, Mary, Chris (Sarah), David (Sandy), and Nancy (Joe); grandchildren, Greta (Chris), Wyatt (Rita), Ellen (Craig), Caitlin, Tom (partner, Sabrina), Cary (fiancée, Lindsay), John, Melissa (Spencer), Noel, and Gretta (Brian); six great-grandchildren who called her “GG” and many nieces and nephews who will all miss her love and comfort.
