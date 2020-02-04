Donna Seim, age 85 of Hudson, WI, died January 17, 2020 at her daughter’s home in River Falls, WI. A celebration of Donna’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 10th at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Burkhardt, WI. Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, February 9th at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, WI, as well as one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Private interment at the Houlton Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are preferred to Friends of Perch Lake, P.O. Box 891, Hudson, WI 54016. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
Donna Mae Seim
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Seim as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.