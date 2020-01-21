Donna Mae Darlene Seim, age 85 of Hudson, WI, died January 17, 2020 at her daughter’s home in River Falls, WI. Donna was born on November 7, 1934 in Osceola, WI, to Harold and Lucille (Leisch) Ostendorf. She attended grade school in Burkhardt, and graduated from Hudson High School in 1952 before continuing her education at Kinman Business University in Spokane, WA. She was united in marriage to Thomas Seim on November 8, 1958 in Stillwater. The couple operated a farm in St. Joseph Township, and were blessed with three daughters, Linda, Nancy, and Ruth. For many years, Donna and Tom owned and operated the picnic and campgrounds at Perch Lake on Tom’s grandfather’s homestead. The property was later sold to St. Croix County and became the park known today as Homestead Parklands. Through her contact with lake customers and her community activities, Donna was known as the “Perch Lake Lady.” She was president of the Friends of Perch Lake organization. She enjoyed teaching grade school field trip groups about Perch Lake history and homesteading life. Donna spent many years as a Sunday school teacher at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Burkhardt, where she was a member. Her hobbies included going for long walks, bird feeding and flower gardening. She loved Monarch butterflies; she often raised them from caterpillars. She vacationed to Mexico to observe the Monarch butterfly migration. Other travel destinations she enjoyed were Alaska, Hawaii and China. Donna will remain in the hearts of her daughters, Linda (John) Rutherford of River Falls, Nancy (Kevin) Frusher of Appleton, WI, and Ruth (Troy) Flaten of Elko, MN; grandchildren, Amber (Jon Felsheim) Rutherford, Erin (Owen Szulgit) Frusher, Erika Frusher and Zachary (Lyndsey Provos) Flaten; siblings, Richard (Rose) Ostendorf, Jerry Ostendorf, and Robert (Cindy) Ostendorf; her nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her parents, and step-mother, Marie Ostendorf. A celebration of Donna’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 10th at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Burkhardt, WI. A visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, February 9th at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, as well as one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Private interment at the Houlton Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are preferred to Friends of Perch Lake, P.O. Box 891, Hudson, WI 54016. Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI, (715)386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
