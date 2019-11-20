Donna passed away November 18, 2019. Survived by husband and best friend of 71 years, Bob; children, Clint (Karen), Cheri (Johnnie) DeVault, David (Janelle), Deb (Tom) Vail, Dreux (Liz); son-in-law, Rick Hallas; 19 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; siblings, Bev Fazekas, Adeline Moore, Denny (Peggy) Benshoof, Wallace (Pat) Benshoof; brother-in-law, Ron. Preceded in death by parents, Walter and Neoma Benshoof; children, Craig, Dianna (Hallas); siblings, Lucille Anderson, Donald Benshoof. Donna was an amazing mother, and a wonderful cook and housekeeper. She always provided a comfortable home for her loved ones. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 25 at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment at Fairview Cemetery.
Donna M. Shopbell (Benshoof)
Age 89 of Stillwater
Service information
Nov 25
Visitation
Monday, November 25, 2019
10:00AM-11:30AM
Bradshaw - Stillwater
2800 Curve Crest Blvd.
Stillwater, MN 55082
Nov 25
Funeral Service
Monday, November 25, 2019
11:30AM
Bradshaw - Stillwater
2800 Curve Crest Blvd.
Stillwater, MN 55082
Nov 25
Interment
Monday, November 25, 2019
1:30PM
Fairview Cemetery
6373 Osgood Ave N
Stillwater, MN 55082
